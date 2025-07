The intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Panfilov Streets in Bishkek will be temporarily closed to traffic on July 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The closure is due to the rehabilitation of the road surface.

The City Hall asks residents and guests of the capital to take the closure with understanding and plan routes in advance, as well as use public transport.