Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises tough measures against Erkin Sopokov

Answering questions from a deputy Emil Toktoshev, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told how the former Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Erkin Sopokov, whose car was found at the scene of the murder of a Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti, would be punished.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, information is being checked whether it was his personal car, and why he did not return its diplomatic number plates, if he was going to sell it. The Prime Minister added: it is necessary to sort the situation out carefully before taking any measures.

«But this employee of our diplomatic mission will not evade responsibility,» the prime minister promised.

Aierken Saimaiti traveled around Istanbul by car of a Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Sopokov. A Range Rover with diplomatic number plates was discovered at a crime scene in Fatih, where the Chinese businessman was killed.

The victim was previously mentioned in connection with Raiymbek Matraimov in Azattyk’s investigation about withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned a Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises tough measures against Erkin Sopokov