20:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved

Mystery of the murder of a businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed on November 10, 2019 in Istanbul’s Fatih district, has been revealed. Sabah media outlet reports.

According to the media outlet, the murder was committed by members of Tahrir El-Sham terrorist organization.

«The suspects were detained in Adana city while trying to escape to Syria. Kyrgyzstanis Khusein Akhmetaliev, Abdullah Enver and a Syrian Ali Isbeh were taken to Istanbul. During the interrogation, Abdullah Enver told that he is a member of a terrorist organization and that he committed murder following order of the head of the organization. The detainees were promised $ 50,000 each,» the Turkish media outlet reports.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, 2019. He was shot dead in a cafe in Fatih district. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the customs caused a wide public outcry. The publication indicated that the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti was repeatedly threatened with murder by unknown persons in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted the investigation to an interdepartmental investigation team.
link: https://24.kg/english/187353/
views: 183
Print
Related
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: New case details
Azattyk journalists repeatedly summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Saimaiti’s murder. SCNS states about bribery of journalists
Saimaiti’s murder. Work period of deputy commission to be extended for month
Saimaiti’s murder: Total check of all logistics companies begins
Saimaiti’s murder: Persons mentioned in investigation not in Customs database
Saimaiti’s murder: Commission discusses discrepancies in Kyrgyzstan–PRC turnover
SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation
Saimaiti’s murder: $ 88 million taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
23 March, Tuesday
18:11
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
17:58
Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
17:35
Adilet Kamchybekov wins bronze medal in para-athletics in Tunis
17:19
U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring death sentence for Kyrgyzstan’s native
16:14
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence