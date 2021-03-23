Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved

Mystery of the murder of a businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed on November 10, 2019 in Istanbul’s Fatih district, has been revealed. Sabah media outlet reports.

According to the media outlet, the murder was committed by members of Tahrir El-Sham terrorist organization.

«The suspects were detained in Adana city while trying to escape to Syria. Kyrgyzstanis Khusein Akhmetaliev, Abdullah Enver and a Syrian Ali Isbeh were taken to Istanbul. During the interrogation, Abdullah Enver told that he is a member of a terrorist organization and that he committed murder following order of the head of the organization. The detainees were promised $ 50,000 each,» the Turkish media outlet reports.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, 2019. He was shot dead in a cafe in Fatih district. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the customs caused a wide public outcry. The publication indicated that the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti was repeatedly threatened with murder by unknown persons in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted the investigation to an interdepartmental investigation team.