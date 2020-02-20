16:52
Saimaiti’s murder. Work period of deputy commission to be extended for month

Head of the deputy commission on investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey asks to extend its work period. Talant Mamytov announced it at a meeting today.

According to him, it takes time to thoroughly study all the materials and question all the invitees, to verify the reliability of the announced information. Earlier, the work of the commission was already extended for two months.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused massive public outcry.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation team with investigation.
