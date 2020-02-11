Saimaiti’s murder: Persons mentioned in investigation not in Customs database

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan is conducting an internal investigation on the information indicated in the journalistic investigation about transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Head of the State Customs Service Sultan Mamasadykov announced at a meeting of the deputy commission for investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey.

According to him, the persons mentioned in the investigation of Azattyk are not in the database of the Customs Service.

«For the period specified in the investigation, from 2011 to 2017, goods for $ 37,685 million have been exported into the Kyrgyz Republic. And what amount of payment for goods should they deliver?» added the head of the SCS Altynbek Torutaev.

Recall, investigation of the journalists says: «Mostly couriers serve private sellers and wholesalers from numerous bazaars in Kyrgyzstan, who buy goods in Turkey and China for cash. This widespread practice is contrary to the laws of the republic. By depriving the budget of revenues from customs duties, it causes direct harm to taxpayers and also does not allow to find out the legality of the origin of the money».

«This money is hidden, firstly, from customs fees, secondly, from taxes. And, thirdly, from the Financial Intelligence Service,» the journalists quoted Samat Isabekov, the former head of Manas Airport’s Security Service as saying.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused massive public outcry.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation team with investigation.