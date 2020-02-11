18:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Saimaiti’s murder: Persons mentioned in investigation not in Customs database

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan is conducting an internal investigation on the information indicated in the journalistic investigation about transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Head of the State Customs Service Sultan Mamasadykov announced at a meeting of the deputy commission for investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey.

According to him, the persons mentioned in the investigation of Azattyk are not in the database of the Customs Service.

«For the period specified in the investigation, from 2011 to 2017, goods for $ 37,685 million have been exported into the Kyrgyz Republic. And what amount of payment for goods should they deliver?» added the head of the SCS Altynbek Torutaev.

Recall, investigation of the journalists says: «Mostly couriers serve private sellers and wholesalers from numerous bazaars in Kyrgyzstan, who buy goods in Turkey and China for cash. This widespread practice is contrary to the laws of the republic. By depriving the budget of revenues from customs duties, it causes direct harm to taxpayers and also does not allow to find out the legality of the origin of the money».

«This money is hidden, firstly, from customs fees, secondly, from taxes. And, thirdly, from the Financial Intelligence Service,» the journalists quoted Samat Isabekov, the former head of Manas Airport’s Security Service as saying.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at while he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused massive public outcry.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation team with investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/143298/
views: 82
Print
Related
Saimaiti’s murder: Total check of all logistics companies begins
Saimaiti’s murder: Commission discusses discrepancies in Kyrgyzstan–PRC turnover
SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation
Saimaiti’s murder: $ 88 million taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
SCNS: Citizen of Syria contracted murder of Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial police tell about tax evasion of 6 billion soms
Saimaiti’s murder: Criminal case against scandalous Abdyraz company classified
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial intelligence tells about $ 700 million
Saimaiti’s murder. Deputy commission to work for two months
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
17:51
Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody until April Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody u...
17:36
Situation on border: Doctors are on duty at all checkpoints
17:26
Saimaiti’s murder: Total check of all logistics companies begins
16:59
Saimaiti’s murder: Persons mentioned in investigation not in Customs database
15:07
Seven investment projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2019