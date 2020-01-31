SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan will check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai. Acting head of the Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced at a meeting of the deputy commission today.

According to him, an official request was sent to the state bodies of the United Arab Emirates.

«We cannot rely on information on the Internet, so we turned to the UAE state authorities,» said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

He noted that the Matraimovs’ bank accounts were not checked, since there was no information about them in the journalistic investigation.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at when he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

A journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. It was stated in the article that unknown persons repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.