17:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan will check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai. Acting head of the Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced at a meeting of the deputy commission today.

According to him, an official request was sent to the state bodies of the United Arab Emirates.

«We cannot rely on information on the Internet, so we turned to the UAE state authorities,» said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

He noted that the Matraimovs’ bank accounts were not checked, since there was no information about them in the journalistic investigation.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at when he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

A journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. It was stated in the article that unknown persons repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/142277/
views: 37
Print
Related
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation
Saimaiti’s murder: $ 88 million taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
SCNS: Citizen of Syria contracted murder of Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial police tell about tax evasion of 6 billion soms
Saimaiti’s murder: Criminal case against scandalous Abdyraz company classified
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial intelligence tells about $ 700 million
Saimaiti’s murder. Deputy commission to work for two months
Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits to acquaintance with Khabibula Abdukadyr
New journalistic investigation. How Abdukadyrs clan buys up property
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
17:49
Border with China still closed Border with China still closed
17:37
SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai
17:32
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation
16:22
Saimaiti’s murder: $ 88 million taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
16:15
Serviceman killed in traffic accident in Bishkek