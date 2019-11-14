Saimaiti’s murder. Businessman wanted by Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of China, businessman Aierken Saimaiti, was wanted by two departments of Kyrgyzstan — the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.

As Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev explained at a parliament meeting, Saimaiti was internationally wanted through Interpol. «He was put on the wanted list in 2017. A criminal case was instituted against him for fraud in the amount of $ 3,028 million. He fraudulently seized goods of his partner, also a citizen of China,» the Interior Minister said.

Aierken Saimaiti’s profile is also published on the website of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. «On September 5, the citizen Aierken Saimaiti, born in 1982, a native of the People’s Republic of China, was put on the wanted list for tax evasion,» the state service explained.

It should be noted that Aierken Saimaiti traveled around Istanbul by car of a Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Sopokov. A Range Rover with diplomatic number plates was discovered at a crime scene in Fatih, where the Chinese businessman was killed.

The victim was previously mentioned in connection with Raiymbek Matraimov in Azattyk’s investigation about withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned a Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken.