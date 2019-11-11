10:46
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Uzbekistan

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Uzbekistan.

The friendly match took place on November 9 in Tashkent as a stage of preparation for qualification for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The host team won with a score 3:1. They scored goals at the 11th, 53rd and 80th minutes. Farkhat Musabekov from the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic scored a goal at the 30th minute.

«Not everything worked out for us. There are objective reasons for this. The guys tried with dedication. We have time to draw conclusions and prepare for home qualification matches,» said Alexander Krestinin, coach of the national team after the match.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will meet with the team of Japan as a part of qualification for the World Cup on November 14 in Bishkek.
