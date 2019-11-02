14:09
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with heads of the Kyrgyz mass media and correspondents of foreign media accredited in the country.

Before the meeting, the head of state congratulated the media on the upcoming Information and Press Day.

The meeting is held in «question/answer» format.

It is reported that 45 people were invited to the meeting. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting with the mass media heads in the similar format in March 2018 with participation of 40 journalists. An extended press conference on the year’s results was held in December last year.
