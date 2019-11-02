09:35
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister discusses border issues with President of Uzbekistan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, they discussed the issue of demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

The Head of Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan also discussed the state and prospects of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev especially noted the active progress in solving border issues. The President of Uzbekistan stressed that people living in the border areas felt the results of joint work with heart and soul.

The governments of the two countries are trying to create all the necessary conditions for the progressive development between our peoples.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

 The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted good growth dynamics in trade and economic relations between the two states, which has to be maintained in the future.

«The border regions of our countries show a good example of cooperation. The bus routes Osh — Andijan, Osh — Fergana, Kyzyl-Kiya — Fergana have been just recently resumed. At the same time, I also want to note the work of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border. I propose to add dynamics to this work to expedite completion of demarcation of the state border line,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the Information Support Department, trade between the two countries has tripled since 2016.
