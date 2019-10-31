Suspect in murder of taxi driver found in car’s trunk arrested

Police detained one of the suspects in the murder of a taxi driver whose body was found in the trunk of a car near Manas Airport. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The detainee is an accomplice in the murder of the 39-year-old Khusan Karimov.

«It is known that the suspect was detained by employees of the Criminal Police Service of Chui region and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to preliminary data, the man had money stolen from the taxi driver,» the sources said.

Recall, body of the 39-year-old Khusan Karimov was found in the trunk of his own car on October 23 on the parking lot near Manas Airport. The day before his death, his brother Khasan Karimov wrote a statement to the police stating that Khusan had left for the airport and had not returned.