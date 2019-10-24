18:12
Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man

A man who was found dead in the trunk of a car on a parking lot near Manas Airport is 39-year-old Husan Karimov, who worked as a taxi driver. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the man left his house on October 22 on his Honda Accord car and did not return. According to preliminary data, he had $ 10,000 with him.

«The brother of the deceased wrote a statement to the police. Law enforcement officers found the car on the parking lot near the airport, and the man’s body in it. No money was found in the car,» the sources said.
