09:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in St. Petersburg

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained for organizing an illegal landfill near residential buildings in St. Petersburg (Russia). Nevskie Novosti media outlet reported.

Since 2018, trucks have been bringing construction waste to the territory allegedly rented by a legal entity. An initiative group of local residents is constantly on duty near the facility. Several foreigners driving Kamaz trucks were detained for organizing the illegal landfill.

The landfill has gradually grown to an impressive size.

Residents of St. Petersburg created an initiative group. The issue of garbage under the windows of their own homes worried almost all the locals.

Investigators of the «economic» police of Nevsky district detained at least four citizens of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of organizing the landfill. Several Kamaz trucks, allegedly transporting construction waste, were found at the scene.

It is known that sometimes trucks arrived at the landfill accompanied by cars.
link:
views: 22
Print
Related
Illegal migrants try to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan in minibus’ trunk
Fraudster from Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani crashes into tram in St. Petersburg
30 percent of foreign taxi drivers in Moscow - Kyrgyzstanis
Native of Kyrgyzstan wounded in Russia flees from hospital
10 criminal cases opened on mass brawl involving Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Moscow police illegally detain two Kyrgyzstanis
Alleged perpetrators of mass brawl detained in Novosibirsk
More than 10 migrants to be expelled from Russia after mass brawl in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyzstani wanted for several years detained in Moscow
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
30 October, Wednesday
09:10
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in St. Petersburg Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in...
08:57
Deputies of Leilek district put forward 12 demands to authorities
29 October, Tuesday
17:26
Finance Ministry announces sum of money to be allocated for elections
16:44
Price of flour grows by 1.21 soms in Kyrgyzstan for month
16:18
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018
16:01
Missing Batken resident detained in Tajikistan for violation of border regime
15:47
Defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case face up to 15 years in prison