64 extremist websites blocked in Kyrgyzstan

Access to 64 websites, 233 accounts and video channels of Internet users is banned and limited in Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

It is noted that such measures have been taken to resources that disseminate information materials that promote terrorist and extremist activities of individual organizations, armed groups aimed at forcible elimination of secular institutions of state power.

The supervisory body stresses that separatism, division of society on the basis of religion, ethnicity, race, gender, as well as the recruitment of mercenaries, including involving minors in illegal activities, are on rise on the Web.

«In order to counter this, the Prosecutor General’s Office filed 19 petitions to the court regarding recognition of information materials distributed on the Internet as extremist in 2019. The court upheld the statements of the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the message says.

At least 109 officials were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

 In 2019, the prosecution bodies have conducted 129 inspections and revealed 278 offenses as a part of the supervision of implementation of laws in the field of combating ethnic hatred and extremism.
