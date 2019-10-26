School for 150 students built in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

A new school for 150 students was built in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The educational institution was opened in Arsy village of Semiz-Bel rural area. The former school, built in 1960, was announced dilapidated in 2016.

«Construction of the new school began in November 2018. It cost $ 120,000. The Republic of Kuwait allocated $ 100,000, other 250,000 soms were allocated from the local budget, 260,000 soms — by a public foundation. A local businessman transferred $ 20,000,» the ministry reported.