Police find body of man in car’s trunk on parking lot at Manas Airport

Body of a man was found on a parking lot near Manas airport in Sokuluk district of Chui region. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The body was found in the trunk of a car that was on the parking lot.

«A resident of Komsomol village turned to the police on October 23. He asked for help in search for his brother, who left home on October 22 towards Manas airport and did not return. On the same evening, police officers found the body of the missing 39-year-old man in the trunk of the car. Signs of violent death were found on the body,» the police department said.

The fact was registered under the Article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned. The materials were sent to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
