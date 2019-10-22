17:14
Bakyt Torobaev proposes to reduce term of work of Parliament to 3 years

Term of work of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan should be reduced to three years, or at least four. Deputy from Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction Bakyt Torobaev stated to Maral radio.

In his opinion, it is possible to resolve the issue of reducing the term of convocations in 2020. The deputy recalled that the moratorium on amendments and changes to the Constitution of the country comes to an end.

Bakyt Torobaev argued his initiative by the fact that the people get tired of deputies for the first two or three years of their work. «Even if the Parliament works efficiently and fruitfully, people still get tired of the deputies,» he added.

Recall, according to Article 70 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Parliament is the highest representative body that exercises legislative power and control functions within its powers. It consists of 120 deputies, elected for a term of five years according to the proportional system. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who has reached the age of 21 on election day and has the right to vote may be elected a deputy of the Parliament.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in the republic on October 4, 2020.
