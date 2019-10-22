Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Tokyo Rope MFG in Japan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited head office of Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation in Tokyo as a part of his working trip to Japan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state got acquainted with the activities of the corporation and met with the Chairman of its Board Shigeto Tanaka. They exchange of views on the prospects of investment cooperation.

The President noted that almost all the agreements reached at the meetings with the management of Tokyo Rope MFG in 2017-2018 in Bishkek have been implemented. A subsidiary of the corporation is successfully operating in Kyrgyzstan.

Shigeto Tanaka, Chairman of the Board of Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation, stressed that the corporation was interested in further development of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

«We would like to contribute to the development of the Kyrgyz economy by introducing modern Japanese technologies,» he stressed.

A subsidiary of the corporation, with the support of the Japanese government, is implementing joint projects in Kyrgyzstan. It is currently installing avalanche protection facilities on one of the sections of Bishkek-Osh highway. In the near future, similar work will begin on another section of the road.

Tokyo Rope MFG is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-tech steel ropes. The subsidiary of the corporation was opened in Bishkek in 2017.