Bishkek City Council deputies to hold regular session on October 23

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council will gather for the next session on October 23. Press service of the Bishkek City Council reported.

The decision was made at presidium of the city council. It is known that there are 12 issues on the agenda, other 7 — in «Miscellaneous» section.

In particular, the deputies will consider the issue of assigning Turdakun Usubaliev’s name to the Old Square in Bishkek, approving the draft detailed planning and tariffs for cold water, and will hear reports on the work done by a number of departments of the Bishkek City Administration.

This is the first session after the summer break.