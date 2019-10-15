11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Ilham Aliyev reportedly plans to make an official visit to Bishkek in the second half of 2020.

The day before, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic also discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation with his colleague in Baku. The meeting took place as a part of the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

Prospects for development of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including strengthening of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.

Ilham Aliyev noted that there was a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations. He emphasized that a wide range of issues was discussed during the last year’s summit of the Council in Cholpon-Ata town.

«We continue our dialogue today. I am sure that we will discuss issues of further cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian and other fields,» said Ilham Aliyev.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan has been a brotherly country, friend and partner of Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that relations between the countries would be strengthening from year to year.

Ilham Aliyev thanked Sooronbai Jeenbekov for effective chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Turkic Council.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the summit in Baku was an anniversary and historical. He noted the success of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation, which was held in Bishkek.

According to him, Azerbaijan is also a brotherly and friendly country for Kyrgyzstan, importance is attached to the development of bilateral relations with the Azerbaijani side.

«We have been always striving for our relations to develop confidently and actively on mutually beneficial conditions,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku
Poems of young Kyrgyz poets translated into Azerbaijani
Azerbaijan to build school and park in Bishkek
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Ilham Aliyev invites Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
National football team of Kyrgyzstan lost friendly match to Azerbaijan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Ilham Aliyev talk on the phone
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
10:48
Kyrgyz farmers get almost 10,000 soft loans since beginning of year
10:31
Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan
10:13
Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals at International Karate Tournament
09:55
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at Sumo World Championship