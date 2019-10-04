Sooronbai Jeenbekov: No one should encroach on personal information

«Interests of our citizens are inviolable. No one should encroach on personal information without permission of a citizen,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at Digital Transformation in Central Asia conference today.

According to him, the issue of ensuring data protection is a direction requiring special attention. The protection of state interests begins with the protection of state secrets. An important aspect is also the protection of personal data of citizens.

«In this regard, it is necessary to ensure an adequate level of compliance with cybersecurity, protection of personal data and digital ethics. The government has adopted a cybersecurity strategy. We currently need to introduce the latest technology in this area,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

At the same time, the President noted that the state has taken a number of big steps in the direction of digitalization, but there were still many plans ahead. The head of state recalled that he paid special attention to this area.

«Digitalization of the country is a priority area of ​​my activity. The relevant ministries and departments are obliged to accelerate the implementation of the tasks in this direction. It is necessary to accelerate the digitalization of the judiciary, prosecutor’s offices and law enforcement agencies. To convey digitalization to the population, the regional and district authorities themselves must master the digital technologies. They are faced with the task to transfer provision of services at the regional and district level to electronic format. The local authorities should take innovations without delay and increase digital solutions in performance of their functions,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.