Jeenbekov: Digitization is not available in regions due to lack of the Internet

«Digital technologies remain not fully accessible in rural areas due to the lack of broadband Internet,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at Digital Transformation in Central Asia conference.

According to him, the state has set a task — to bring the republic to the forefront in the region in digitization sphere. It is necessary to immediately solve a number of problems for it.

«Digital technologies are incompletely introduced in state and municipal services. Weak infrastructure is a barrier to the production of quality products and business competitiveness. This factor negatively affects the development of the country, especially the regions,» the head of state stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that in order to solve these problems as soon as possible, he declared 2019 the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization of the Country. Comprehensive work is underway in this direction.

«There are already the first results. The process of exchange of information between government agencies has begun through Tunduk interdepartmental electronic system. The process of providing some public services in digital format has begun. The Safe City project is being actively implemented. I stress that this is not an economic project aimed at benefiting the government. It is aimed at reducing traffic accidents and saving lives. Since its implementation, violations of the Rules of the Road have decreased by 50 percent. The number of traffic accidents on the republic’s roads has halved,» the head of state said.