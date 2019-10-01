17:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Heating season to begin in Bishkek in early November

The Heating and Power Plant of Bishkek is 90 percent ready for winter. Director of the Heating and Power Plant of Bishkek Andrey Voropaev told journalists today.

According to him, there are 130,0000 tons of coal in the HPP’s warehouse now — 119,000 tons of the Kyrgyz from Kara-Keche and 11,000 tons of imported from Shabyrkul (Kazakhstan).

«The delivery is on schedule. At least 200,000 — 220,000 tons of coal are required for the beginning of the autumn-winter period. According to weather data, the air temperature in October will be above + 10 degrees Celsius on average, so the heating season will begin in early November,» said Andrey Voropaev.

He noted that almost all equipment has been repaired at the moment. Specialists will commission the last two boilers by the beginning of November.

«It is difficult to say that there will be no man-made disasters. As you know, modernization has covered 30 percent of the plant. There is old equipment that continues operation. I can guarantee that the city will not be left without heating in winter. We carried out work on the insulation of buildings, installed double-glazed windows, sandwich panels, replaced the roof. A new chemical water treatment equipment and jumpers was installed in the workshop, which will guarantee operation of the old and new workshops,» added Andrey Voropaev.

Recall, modernization of the heating plant meant an increase in electricity generation. However, its volume remained the same. Under a contract with TBEA, the warranty period for new units is 12 months. They will be operated by employees of the Bishkek HPP under the supervision of Chinese experts in the next 12 months.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Boiler houses of Osh city ready for heating season
Breakdown occurs at Bishkek HPP, two people injured
Ex-head of Electric Stations OJSC released
Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal
Kyrgyzkomur ready to deliver 680,000 tons of local coal to Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP may be left without local coal in winter
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. TBEA threatens Electric Stations with arbitration
Replacement of pumps at Bishkek HPP to require over 100 million soms
Local coal for 2.1 billion soms to be purchased for Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Four defendants released
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan