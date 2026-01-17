11:07
Bishkek mayor inspects HPP readiness to operate in freezing conditions

Due to a drop in air temperatures, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and his deputy Nurgazy Kurmanbekov inspected the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP).

According to the Bishkek City Hall press service, during the visit city officials reviewed current temperature conditions and electricity loads, and assessed the facility’s readiness to operate under increased demand.

Emergency response teams at the HPP have been reinforced, round-the-clock staff duty has been organized, and enhanced monitoring of equipment has been introduced.

Following the inspection, the mayor ordered special monitoring of the plant’s operation to ensure a stable heat and power supply to residents during the cold period.
