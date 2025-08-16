15:27
Over 240,000 tons of coal planned to be purchased for heating season in Bishkek

More than 240,000 tons of coal are planned to be purchased for the heating season in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, fuel supplies will be organized according to the schedule until December 2025. Fuel depots are already operating in each district of the capital.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected the territory of the HPP and inspected the desulphurization systems of power units No. 3 and 4, where major repairs were previously carried out.

A meeting of the headquarters for preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026 was held.

In 2025, repair work was planned at the Bishkek HPP on five power boilers and seven turbo units. To date, repairs have been completed on five turbo units, and work is ongoing on the rest. Repair work is also being carried out on auxiliary equipment and in the buildings of the enterprise.

Bishkekteploset is reconstructing heating networks and pumping stations. Bishkekteploenergo repair work is carried out in boiler houses and heating networks.

For the heating season of 2025/2026, at least 240,200 tons of coal are planned for the city’s population, tenders have already been held, contracts have been concluded, and the supply is carried out in accordance with the schedule.
