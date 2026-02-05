13:38
Cabinet plans to switch Bishkek HPP to gas within one - two years

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has plans to switch the heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek to gas within one to two years. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said at a session of Parliament.

According to him, the HPP has been undergoing modernization for several years.

«However, this is not a fast process. At present, the HPP is not technologically ready, but there are plans to switch it to gas, and we are creating the necessary conditions for this. Negotiations with Gazprom are currently underway. Once all these issues are resolved, we will switch the HPP to gas,» Daniyar Amangeldiev added.

Earlier, speaking in Parliament, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the municipality, which has the HPP on its balance sheet, has no plans to convert it to gas, as heating tariffs would rise sharply.
