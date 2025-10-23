Civil defense command and staff exercises held at Bishkek HPP

Republican civil defense command and staff exercises are held at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to the exercise scenario, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 occurred at the station’s fuel oil facility. Participants practiced extinguishing the fire, evacuating workers, and providing first aid to the victims.

The event was attended by HPP employees, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, civil defense units, and city services.

It is noted that such exercises help to increase the readiness of personnel to act in emergency situations and improve the interaction of all services.