Heating season in Bishkek to end on March 25

The end date of the heating season has been announced in Bishkek: heating will be turned off on March 25, while hot water supply will be suspended from April 1 to May 10 for maintenance and repair work.

According to the City Hall, all services operated in an enhanced mode throughout the fall and winter, ensuring residents had an uninterrupted heat supply.

After the end of the heating season, municipal services will begin preparations for the next one, including maintenance and repairs, to ensure reliable heat supply in the coming year.