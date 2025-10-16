17:53
Flue gas cleaning system relaunched at Bishkek HPP

The flue gas desulfurization system at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) has been put back into operation ahead of the heating season. The system, which reduces sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emissions into the atmosphere, is an important part of the city’s environmental protection efforts. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The system was installed during the modernization of the power units and remained under the supervision of China’s TBEA company until 2019. Its operation was later suspended due to a shortage of qualified personnel and the lack of facilities for processing gypsum-containing sludge.

Now, with the development of recycling technologies and as part of a program to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek, the desulfurization system has been reactivated.

According to specialists, the system can capture up to 96.6 percent of the sulfur compounds formed during coal combustion. This significantly reduces the environmental impact and helps improve air quality in the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/347437/
views: 111
Flue gas cleaning system relaunched at Bishkek HPP
