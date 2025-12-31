13:24
Bishkek HPP switched to enhanced operating mode

The staff of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) have been switched to an enhanced operating mode in connection with the New Year holidays, the press service of the City Hall reported.

Emergency response teams are on round-the-clock standby to promptly address any potential emergencies.

To ensure uninterrupted heat and electricity supply, monitoring of the main and auxiliary equipment has been strengthened. Duty shifts of responsible specialists have been organized, and coordination with relevant services has been ensured.

The municipal enterprise Bishkek HPP reported that the plant is operating under normal conditions and that all necessary measures have been taken to provide stable and reliable energy supply to the capital during the holiday period.
