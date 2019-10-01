Remittances restriction. EEC to request information from Central Bank of Russia

The Eurasian Economic Commission will appeal to the Central Bank of Russia with a request to work out the issue of restrictions on the volume of money transfers. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held in Yerevan (Armenia). One of the issues was the obstacles on the market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

As of today, 56 barriers have been detected in the domestic market of the EAEU and 37 have been removed, eight of them have been detected since the beginning of 2019.

«Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan voiced the issue related to the introduction by the Russian side of a limit of 100,000 rubles per month for transfer of money to Kyrgyzstan. He noted that President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov raised this issue at a meeting in Bishkek on September 27 this year. As a result, it was decided to ask the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to work out the issue jointly with the EEC and submit information by the next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held on October 25,» the statement says.

Recall, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated at the opening of the Eurasian Week Forum that the limit on money transfers was a violation of the Treaty on the EAEU. The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, in an interview with reporters, called such a measure a barrier. However, Veronika Nikishina, a Member of the Board (Minister) of the EEC for Trade, considers the imposed restrictions as an obstacle that arose due to incomplete integration.