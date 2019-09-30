14:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Conflict with shooting occurs in Orok village

A conflict occurred in Orok village, Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that a verbal skirmish that developed into a fight broke out yesterday after a wedding party between the locals. One of the men fired a weapon.

«According to preliminary data, there is one victim. The fact was registered by the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs,» the sources said.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region did not confirm, but did not refute the fact of the shooting.

This is not the first conflict in Orok. A scuffle occurred between three guys after a festive Ait prayer on June 5. After it, two groups of local residents gathered and broke windows of 15 houses and set a barn on fire. At least 32 people were detained.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Conflict in Orok village. Locals break up
Prime Minister to assess actions of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov
Conflict in Orok village. Deputy placed under house arrest
One more conflict occurs in Orok village
Signatures for resignation of government representative in Chui region collected
Conflict in Orok. Local deputy Kylych Borkoev arrested
Conflict in Orok. Two teenagers get head injuries
Conflict in Orok village. Almost all detainees released
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan