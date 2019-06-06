15:27
Conflict in Orok. Local deputy Kylych Borkoev arrested

Deputy of the local council is suspected of organizing riots in Orok village. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that Kylych Borkoev was arrested by police officers. He was placed in a pretrial detention center.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested, 31 of them were released, one citizen is kept in the temporary detention center of Sokuluk district.
