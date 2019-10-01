09:49
Shooting in Orok. Police open criminal case

Pre-trial proceedings began on the fact of shooting that occurred in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Participants of the scuffle were identified. The fact was registered under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«All necessary examinations have been commissioned. Police officers conduct a series of operational and investigative measures to detain a person who inflicted gunshot wounds on two men. The scuffle occurred during a verbal skirmish between the young Kyrgyz who live in Dzhal and Orok villages,» the police department said.

Recall, a verbal skirmish that developed into a scuffle occurred after a wedding party between the locals in Orok village. One of the men fired a weapon during the incident.
