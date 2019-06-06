15:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Signatures for resignation of government representative in Chui region collected

Collection of signatures for resignation of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov from the post of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region began on social networks.

Activists and journalists launched the protest with the hashtag # Abdraimovketsin. During the events in Orok village the day before, the official refused to give a comment to a media representative, noting that he would only answer questions from Ala-Too 24 correspondents (OTRK).

«I don’t like your face,» he added, addressing a journalist from AKIpress, who asked a question.

Media experts stress that by his behavior the official violated not only the ethics of a civil servant, but also other norms of the laws. In particular, the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic states that «no one can be subjected to discrimination on the basis of gender, race, language, disability, ethnicity, religion, age» and other circumstances. Everyone in Kyrgyzstan is guaranteed an access to information. There is no rule in the law that officials may not answer journalists’ questions if they do not like their appearance.

Media representatives demand from the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to take measures against the official and remove him from his post.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Conflict in Orok. Local deputy Kylych Borkoev arrested
Conflict in Orok. Two teenagers get head injuries
Conflict in Orok village. Almost all detainees released
Border incident. Soldiers of Kyrgyz Border Service detain Tajik border guards
Minibus driver beats up passenger in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan concerned about escalation of situation in Gaza Strip
President receives Chairman of State Border Service
Kyrgyzstan interested in resolution of conflict between Russia and EU
Sapar Isakov promises to dismiss head of Toguz-Toro district
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border conflict. Parties exchange accusations
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet