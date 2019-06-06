Conflict in Orok village. Deputy placed under house arrest

Deputy of the local council Kylychbek Bokoev, arrested during the conflict in Orok village of Chui region, was placed under house arrest. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, he was brought to the village in order to fully understand the situation.

The information was confirmed by the Director of the National Center for Torture Prevention Nurdin Sulaimanov. According to him, the decision was made today by Sokuluk District Court.

Residents are waiting for a general meeting at which reconciliation of the parties issue will be resolved.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested. All of them were released.