Conflict in Orok village. Almost all detainees released

Situation in Orok village, where a conflict between local residents occurred, is stable. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In the course of operational investigative, explanatory and preventive measures, 31 people were released under the obligation, one citizen is in the temporary detention center of Sokuluk district.

«Court will choose a preventive measure for him. Totally, 32 people were arrested. No incidents were registered at night. Police officers of Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs and the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Chui region continue to patrol, ensure order and security,» the Interior Ministry reported.

The internal affairs bodies of Chui region were put on alert and are on duty. Traffic police posts were set up at the entrance to the village.

Recall, a conflict occurred in Orok village yesterday on June 5 — on one of the most revered holiday for all the Muslims — Orozo Ait. Police arrested more than 30 people.