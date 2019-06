Police dispersed gathered residents in Orok village of Chui region in Kyrgyzstan.

A scuffle between three guys occurred the day before after festive Ait namaz. One of them was injured.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the scuffle was an interethnic conflict. Police arrested about 10 local residents.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, as well as the leadership of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, visited the scene.