Conflict in Orok village. Locals break up

Residents of Orok village broke up after a meeting.

Police officers continue to work at the site. They ensure public order.

Villagers intend to write statements to the police on the fact of beatings of teenagers.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested. All of them were released. According to the police, the situation has stabilized today. However, the villagers are unhappy, and one more conflict broke out between the local residents. One of the women was interviewed by the media and stated that after the conflict people came to her home and told to close the windows and doors.