18:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Conflict in Orok village. Locals break up

Residents of Orok village broke up after a meeting.

Police officers continue to work at the site. They ensure public order.

Villagers intend to write statements to the police on the fact of beatings of teenagers.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested. All of them were released. According to the police, the situation has stabilized today. However, the villagers are unhappy, and one more conflict broke out between the local residents. One of the women was interviewed by the media and stated that after the conflict people came to her home and told to close the windows and doors.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Prime Minister to assess actions of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov
Conflict in Orok village. Deputy placed under house arrest
One more conflict occurs in Orok village
Signatures for resignation of government representative in Chui region collected
Conflict in Orok. Local deputy Kylych Borkoev arrested
Conflict in Orok. Two teenagers get head injuries
Conflict in Orok village. Almost all detainees released
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet