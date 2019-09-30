Government asks for two months to fulfill requirements on Jerooy

Government of Kyrgyzstan asked for two months to respond to the demands of activists on Jerooy deposit. Civic activist Aibek Busurmankulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the organizers of the national assembly were received by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in Talas last Friday.

«The head of Government asked for two months. As you know, we demanded to check transparency and legality of the competition for development of Jerooy deposit. Why is there no state share in this project? It is necessary to create a commission and check,» Aibek Busurmankulov believes.

The civic activist also suggests checking whether Omurbek Babanov and Almazbek Atambayev are involved in development of the gold deposit.

Omurbek Babanov said that he brought Musa Bazhaev to Kyrgyzstan. We need to find out who is behind the company developing Jerooy. Aibek Busurmankulov

According to Aibek Busurmankulov, the organizers of the national assembly on Jerooy project are forced to go to interrogations in law enforcement agencies.

«A case has been opened on a call for violent seizure of power. I was repeatedly summoned for interrogation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security,» he said.

Civic activists intended to hold a national assembly in Talas on October 1. Three questions were on the agenda of the national assembly: legality of competition for Jerooy deposit, state share in the project, and amendment of the law on natural resources.