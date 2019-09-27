Bishkek lacks comprehensive environmental safety program

Bishkek lacks a comprehensive environmental safety program. An expert from the Center for Political and Legal Studies Talant Narbaev announced at Bishkek Ecological Forum today.

«The environmental situation in the capital has been deteriorating in recent years, but there is no comprehensive environmental safety program,» he said.

The expert added that many campaigns of various organizations are timely, therefore they cannot result in fundamental changes.

«Non-governmental organizations, state bodies need to unite in order to develop joint and effective approaches to solve environmental problems, create a working group,» Talant Narbaev said.