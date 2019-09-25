12:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Online surveillance systems installed at the customs in Kyrgyzstan

A system of online video monitoring of customs processes is being introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The special system will not only conduct video surveillance, but also transmit data online to the central office of the State Customs Service. This is done to control the work of customs officers at checkpoints and places of customs clearance. It is planned to complete the installation before the end of the year.

«Owners of temporary storage warehouses installed cameras at five customs clearance points. Installation of four more are in progress. Under the agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the provision of technical assistance, 472 surveillance cameras have been installed at nine checkpoints. All the cameras at checkpoints and customs clearance points are connected to the online monitoring system in the central office of the State Customs Service. Video surveillance at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints was connected to the national monitoring system through Tunduk Interdepartmental Electronic Interaction System,» the message says.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Ruby valued at $500,000 found in luggage of Kyrgyzstani
Head of Customs Almaz Onolbekov dismissed
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as most corrupt state agency
101.2 million soms reimbursed to budget for customs offences in Kyrgyzstan
CIS customs officers support single transit system
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. Kyrgyz Customs not control movement of goods
Kyrgyz customs authorities to be placed under video surveillance
Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service
Sultan Mamasadykov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
Customs officers reveal 1,600 customs offenses in 2018
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border