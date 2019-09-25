Online surveillance systems installed at the customs in Kyrgyzstan

A system of online video monitoring of customs processes is being introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The special system will not only conduct video surveillance, but also transmit data online to the central office of the State Customs Service. This is done to control the work of customs officers at checkpoints and places of customs clearance. It is planned to complete the installation before the end of the year.

«Owners of temporary storage warehouses installed cameras at five customs clearance points. Installation of four more are in progress. Under the agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the provision of technical assistance, 472 surveillance cameras have been installed at nine checkpoints. All the cameras at checkpoints and customs clearance points are connected to the online monitoring system in the central office of the State Customs Service. Video surveillance at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints was connected to the national monitoring system through Tunduk Interdepartmental Electronic Interaction System,» the message says.