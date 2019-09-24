19:09
EEU countries develop new technical regulations

Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union develop more than ten new technical regulations. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The work is carried out by the commission together with the best experts from the EEU countries and business representatives. The new regulations will establish uniform safety requirements for trams and rolling stock of the subway, poultry meat and its processed products, feed and feed additives.

«If we talk about the freedom of movement of goods, we cannot but say that it was achieved thanks to creation of a unified system of technical regulation in the union. The EEU adopted 48 technical regulations, 42 of which have entered into force. They regulate 85 percent of the products traded on the Union’s market — from food and children’s goods to agricultural machinery and automotive products, electrical engineering, rail transport, chemical industry, oil and gas. More than 12,000 standards support all of these,» said Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the EEC.
