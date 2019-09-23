Prosecutor General’s Office tells about indicted for events in Koi-Tash

At least 175 people were injured during the events in Koi-Tash village. Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Damirbek Beishekeev announced at a meeting of the State Commission on the events in Koi-Tash village.

According to him, after the events, charges were brought against Farid Niyazov, Alga Kylychov, Kiyaz Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov and three other supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

“At least 83 injured work in law enforcement agencies. These are 36 servicemen of Alpha special forces. It turned out during hospitalization that one serviceman received a gunshot wound to the chest from an unknown weapon, two had severe head injuries. The suspects were charged under the articles “Mass riots”, “Murder” and “Hostage taking” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,” Damirbek Beishekeev said.

After the arrest of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. The commission includes the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their opinion to the Parliament by the end of September.