Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev

Egor Skobeev, the Head of the Sector for Security, Law, Order, and Defence Capability of the Government’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, was detained within another criminal case initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office against the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that in 2009 Almazbek Atambayev, being the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, illegally presented three pistols — TT, CZ-75 and Yarygin (Viking) — to Maxim Kagansky (he is known as Reshala in the criminal world), and in 2010 — to his wife Anastasia. Certificates for the award weapon were signed by the then Minister of Internal Affairs Moldomusa Kongantiev.

Egor Skobeev worked as a deputy head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2009. He is accused of corruption.

According to some reports, Egor Skobeev is in the hospital now. He was hospitalized in connection with an upcoming surgery and is under 24-hour guard. A preventive measure will be chosen for him after the end of treatment.

In the summer of 2015, the Investigative Committee of Russia was also finding out whether the head of the Kyrgyz Government gifted Glock-19 pistols to the State Duma deputy and the other two suspected fraudsters. Kommersant reported.

According to the media outlet, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation instructed the Investigation Committee to ascertain the legality of the origin of Glock-19 award pistols, which were found at the State Duma deputy from the Communist Party Denis Voronenkov and two persons involved in the criminal fraud case in which he was a witness. «They were awarded with pistols by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in 2011,» Kommersant wrote.

As specified, according to the seized documents, the pistols, as well as 50 rounds of ammunition, were presented by order of the then Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev «for a significant contribution to the development of the material and technical base» of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

However, the investigation found out that the weapons that became the award ones were purchased in Austria and were brought directly to Russia from there, and not through Kyrgyzstan. «These are the circumstances of its delivery to the Russian Federation that are of interest to the Prosecutor General’s Office. According to the deputy, he personally did not participate in the development of the material and technical base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and has nothing to do with it. The Prosecutor General’s Office was also interested in the fact that the security officer Murzikov said that deputy Voronenkov paid for the award weapon and not the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Glock-19 NRGK004, according to the testimony, cost him $ 150,000. And the testimony of an entrepreneur Vitaly Kachur says that in May 2011, Denis Voronenkov offered him and Mr. Murzikov to get award weapons through his friend in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, providing the ministry with an assistance of $ 150,000. He paid the money not to the Kyrgyz, but to the deputy from the Communist Party,» the ministry says.

Recall, Zarylbek Rysaliev was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in 2011.

Denis Voronenkov is a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation of the VI convocation. He emigrated to Ukraine in October 2016. He was killed on March 23, 2017 in the center of Kiev.