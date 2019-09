The Military Prosecutor’s Office detained Egor Skobeev, the Head of the Sector of Department for Security, Law, Order and Defense Capacity of the Government’s Office. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan until November 17.

According to some information, Egor Skobeev is suspected of corruption.