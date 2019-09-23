10:59
Kyrgyzstan not get into final stage of Asian Football Cup

The youth team of Kyrgyzstan (under 16 years old) did not get into the final stage of the Asian Football Cup 2020.

Qualification competitions in group F ended on September 22 in Bishkek. In the final round, the Kyrgyz team lost to the Iraqis with a score 0: 3. The UAE defeated Lebanon (4: 1) during another match.

In the debut round, Kyrgyzstan defeated Lebanon (3: 2), and then lost to the UAE (1: 2). As a result of the tournament, the UAE scored 9 points and secured a berth at the Asian Cup. Iraq (6), Kyrgyzstan (3) and Lebanon (0) did not get to the Asian Cup.
