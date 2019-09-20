Border conflict: Political forces of Kyrgyzstan urge CSTO to intervene

The CSTO should take part in negotiations on resolving border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Representatives of the political movement of Kyrgyzstan «Door Chakyrygy» told 24.kg news agency.

They invited the heads of the organization to hold a meeting of the CSTO on the situation in the border areas of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«Conflicts in the border areas with bloodshed and deaths have occurred in the last several years. Despite the meetings and agreements of the heads of state of the two countries, there is no result in the negotiations over the disputed territories, which is dangerous by possible aggravation of the military-political situation in Central Asia,» the statement says.

In their opinion, Russia as the successor of the USSR and representatives from the CSTO Secretariat are obliged to participate in all negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of disputed border territories between the republics of Central Asia.

«They have to develop and approve a general procedure and criteria for determining borders in disputed territories that meet the interests of the parties; conduct a full-scale inventory of all disputed border territories; to develop and implement a roadmap for completion of delimitation and demarcation of all disputed border territories between the CSTO countries. In case of conflicts in the disputed territories of the CSTO countries, it is necessary to provide the organization’s secretariat with the right to deploy CSTO peacekeeping forces (in accordance with Article 7 of the CSTO Charter) in order to prevent escalation of tension and intensification of activity of international terrorist organizations in conflict zones,» said Door Chakyrygy representatives.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan also handed a note of protest to the Kyrgyz side in response.

Negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict were held in the border area.