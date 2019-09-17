Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protect to Tajik Ambassador

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Sukhrob Olimzoda was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country reported.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev handed a note to Sukhrob Olimzoda, expressing strong protest to the illegal actions of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, who were the first to fire at the Kyrgyz border posts Maksat and Sai, as a result of which one soldier was killed and seven other servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured.

Seven Kyrgyz civilians, including a minor, received gunshot wounds of varying severity, checkpoints and houses of local residents were damaged.

Nuran Niyazaliev noted the inadmissibility of use of firearms by the Tajik side in relation to the military personnel of border posts of the Kyrgyz Republic and residents of Maksat village in Leilek district of Batken region.

The incident was the result of the construction by the Tajik side of a military observation post on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, which was started without coordination with the Kyrgyz side, and the Tajik side is responsible for exacerbation of the situation in the border areas.

In addition, the Ambassador of Tajikistan received information on unlawful and provocative actions by the citizens, local authorities and representatives of the competent authorities of Tajikistan for August-September, registered by the Kyrgyz side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes that the actions of the Tajik side do not comply with the agreements reached during the meeting of the heads of the two states on July 26, 2019, aimed at maintaining peace and harmony between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as at prevention of incidents in the border areas of the two states.

The Kyrgyz side appealed to the Tajik side with a demand to take urgent measures in order to avoid further aggravation of the situation, conduct joint investigation of the incident and prosecution of perpetrators.

Nuran Niyazaliev stressed that all existing problems should be resolved through a dialogue and at the negotiating table in the spirit of good-neighborly relations between the two states.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.