Kyrgyzstan ready to import electricity for crypto mining farms

«If there is a shortage of electricity, we are ready to import it from other countries for crypto mining farms,» said Aitmamat Nazarov, head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan, at a meeting of the SDPK parliamentary faction today.

According to him, there is nothing about cryptocurrency mining in the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, therefore, when selling electricity, there is no division into types of activities. But there is a government decree dated 2002. It clearly indicates for what purposes electricity can be used.

«Based on this decree, we disconnected 45 crypto mining farms. They took permits for different factories, but were engaged in mining. According to our estimates, their capacity is 136 megawatts. That is, monthly consumption reached almost 1 million kilowatts. This is the consumption of three regions. We have a little water. It is impossible to provide them with electricity in such conditions,» said Aitmamat Nazarov.

«We found out that they worked there because of low cost of electricity in the republic. We made a proposal to the Cabinet — we will allow their connection to networks, however, we will sell them electricity at a different price. We are ready to import electricity for such farms in case of deficit,» he said.
